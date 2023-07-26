England vs Australia 2023 News
The hunger is still there: Anderson not thinking about retirement
James Anderson has said he has"no thoughts about retirement" after just collecting four wickets inthree Ashes Tests this summer. He also has the support and trust of the team'shead
James Anderson expresses concern about Ashes pitch
If the remaining pitches are aslifeless as the one used for the first Test in Birmingham, England's all-timetop wicket-taker James Anderson is worried that he won't be able to assi
World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle begins with the Ashes
The ICC World Test Championshipschedule for the 2023-25 cycle has been released. The journey of the newchampionship begins with the Ashes. Like the last two seasons, the final will
Josh Tongue keeps his place as England announce Ashes squad for first two Tests
For the opening two Ashes Tests,England have named an unchanged squad from the ongoing Test against Ireland atLord's. They have kept the same 16-member team, including pacer Josh T