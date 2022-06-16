
England vs Australia 2020 News
thumb

England Batter Jonny Bairstow breaks Shahid Afridi's Test record

In an innings that took New Zealand by storm, Jonny Bairstow once again established why he is among the most dangerous Test batsmen in modern cricket at the moment - he hit the sec

thumb

Watch: Australia take a hilarious DRS for an lbw appeal

Australia took a hilarious DRS for an LBW appeal in the ongoing third ODI game between England and Australia at Manchester.England's long summer is at the closing day of it, with E

thumb

Smith passes concussion tests, ready for second ODI

Steve Smith gets the green signal for the second ODI against England as he has passed the required concussion tests. He suffered a blow on his head in the training session ahead of

thumb

Smith to undergo concussion test again before 2nd ODI

Australia batsman Steve Smith suffered a blow on his head ahead of the first ODI against England. He suffered the blow during a throwdown session in the nets on the eve of the game

thumb

Jos Buttler set to miss 3rd T20I

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler is set to miss the third T20I against Australia after breaching bio-security bubble.[caption id="attachment_100148" align="alignnone" widt

thumb

Watch: England take a mysterious review against Aaron Finch

England took a very silly review against Aaron Finch in the second T20I between Australia and England as the batsman middled the ball clearly. England have added another trophy to

thumb

Sarfaraz Ahmed's wife makes fun of Steve Smith's yawning photo

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's wife trolled Australian right-handed batsman Steve Smith for yawning during the live match.Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has becom

thumb

Mental health is something to monitor heavily: Finch

Cricket is being returned to the field in strict adherence to strict safety policies. England are already on the verge of finishing two series. Australia series in front of them.Au

thumb

Australia name squad for England tour including 3 new faces

England and Australia will play three ODIs and three T20Is at the beginning of next month. England's limited-overs squad will take on the Aussies from the start of the T20 series a

