England T20 blast News
thumb

Shaheen Afridi joins Nottinghamshire for T20 Blast

Nottinghamshire have signed Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for their 2023 Vitality Blast campaign. Afridi will join Colin Munro as one of the club's two T20 overseas pla

thumb

Muhammad Rizwan puts a new record in England's T20 blast on debut

Mohammad Rizwan became the highest scoring Pakistani batter on debut in T20 Blast history when he hit 81 runs from 60 balls against Glamorgan.Previously the record was held by flam

