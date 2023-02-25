England ODI Squad News
Will Jacks replaces injured Tom Abell for Bangladesh ODIs
The England Cricket Board announced on Saturday (25 February) that Will Jacks will replace the injured Tom Abell in the upcoming three-game One-Day International (ODI) series again
England announce ODI squad for Australia series in November
James Vince and Sam Billings have won recalls to the England ODI squad for a three-game series in Australia, coming immediately after the men's T20 World Cup.England have announced