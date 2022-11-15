
England coach News
thumb

Matthew Mott is hoping Stokes will change his stance on ODI's retirement

England head coach Matthew Mott expressed his desire for Ben Stokes to reverse his ODI retirement to strengthen his squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.England head coach Mat

thumb

Brandon McCullum favors a leading contender for England's next Test coach

New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum has emerged as the favorite to become England's next Test coach, according to local reports.England are expected to finally announce a successor

thumb

'I'm a good Coach': Chris Silverwood wants to remain England's head coach

Chris Silverwood believes the England Test team is still playing for him and wants the County Championship to be played in the middle of summer to help produce spinners and fast bo

