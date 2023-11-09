England Captain News
Jos Buttler wants to lead England in the West Indies tour
Jos Buttler wants to remain England's white-ball captain despite their dismal performance at the Cricket World Cup - and hopes to lead his country on the tour of the West Indies in
Jos Buttler criticizes poor Dharamsala outfield, Questions about World Cup integrity
England captain Jos Buttler lashed out the outfield in Dharamsala ahead of the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium.Ah
Jos Buttler talks about his retirement plans ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup
England cricket team captain Jos Buttler announced his retirement after the 2023 ICC World Cup, which will begin on October 5 in India.England captain Jos Buttler has revealed his