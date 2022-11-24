
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Enamul Haque Jr.
Enamul Haque Jr. News
thumb

Mominul, Ashraful, Aminul, Rishad went unsold in BPL players' draft

The players' draft of the ninthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is over. The franchises have finalizedtheir own teams. Everyone tried to pull the star cricketers into

thumb

Shakib achieves another milestone

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has touched another new milestone with the ball. He has becomethe second cricketer in the country to reach the milestone of 1100 wickets.

thumb

The Enamul Haque jr Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Enamul Haque Jr. was born on December 5, 1986 and is a left-handed orthodox spinner and a right-handed batsman. He was a discovery by then Bangladeshi coach Dav Whatmore to replace

thumb

Enamul enters 500 wickets Club

Enamul Haque Jr. became the Second Cricketer in Bangladeshi to take 500 wickets in First-Class Cricket. The Sylheti spinner took his 500th wicket in the ongoing Third round of the

thumb

Ruyel takes fifer as Mohammedan end DPL on high note

Mohammedan Sporting Club have picked up their first win in the Super League phase in the last round of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in a dominant way. They beat Prime Doleshwar Sport

thumb

Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win

The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures

thumb

Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak makes history in first-class cricket

Abdur Razzak touched the 500-wicket milestone in January last year as the first ever bowler in Bangladesh. This time he has broken his own record to get himself out of the catch.Ra

thumb

Nayeem achieves massive world record

Debutante off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has achieved a massive world record with his five-wicket haul in the ongoing first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Cho

thumb

Prithvi joins Enamul, Miraz in elite club

India's 18-year-old batting sensation Prithvi Shaw has been catching attentions from everywhere. He is now only the fifth cricketer to win Man of the Series award before reaching t

thumb

Enamul delivers controversial 19 'no balls' in a match

Former Bangladesh spinner Enamul Haque Jr. recorded his name in the history of Bangladesh cricket contributing in the first Test win of the country. Notwithstanding his marvelous c

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.