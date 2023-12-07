Emirates Cricket Board News
Afghanistan to tour UAE later this month
On Thursday, the AfghanistanCricket Board (ACB) announced that the squad would travel to the United ArabEmirates (UAE) later this month to compete in a series of three Twenty20Inte
33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his
ILT20 launches official anthem ‘Halla Halla’ performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah
Celebrating the incredible powerof cricket as a sport and the thrill and entertainment the T20 format provides,the International League T20 (ILT20) Official Anthem ‘Halla Halla’ wa
ILT20: List of UAE cricketers secured by six franchises
In just over one month until thefirst ‘Smartball’ is bowled, and the first bat echoes its glorious crack acrossthe Dubai International Stadium, the International League T20 (ILT20)
Afghanistan Cricket Board signs five-year mutual agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have entered into a five-year mutual cooperation agreement which will see the ACB use the UAE's world-class
ILT20 players’ registration opens for UAE-based players
UAE’s International T20 League(ILT20) has announced that the Players’ registration portal, for UAE-basedplayers, is now OPEN and LIVE for those (UAE players) interested in puttingt
ILT20 brings ‘Smartball’s’ ‘Smarter Play’ technology to its inaugural tournament
ILT20 aims to take its fanengagement into the stratosphere by partnering with 'Smartball' for the openingedition of the International League T20 (ILT20). When the six franchises fa
UAE reveal new kit for T20 World Cup inspired by 'UAE's beautiful winter'
The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB)has unveiled the new kit that the UAE squad will wear when the T20 World Cupbegins in Australia next month.The ECB announced that the newmagenta and
UAE T20 Cricket League to be called as 'ILT20', starting from January next year
Emirates Cricket Board has todayconfirmed that the inaugural ILT20 League will be played between the window of6th January to 12th February 2023. The new League will be called “Inte
Dilhara Lokuhettige found guilty of three offenses
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige is found guilty of three offenses under the anti-corruption codes of the International Cricket Council.In 2019 November, former Sri