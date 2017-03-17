
Emerging Cup 2017 News
thumb

Practice match helped a lot, says Mashrafe

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has returned to cricket field after a gap of almost two months. He played in the Emerging Cup 2017 warm-up game for BCB Green team against BCB Red team at Fatu

thumb

All-round Nasir stars in BCB Green's win

Nasir Hossain's BCB Red team have beaten Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's BCB Green team by four wickets in the first practice match of ACC Emerging Cup 2017 at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium

thumb

Mashrafe to play in Emerging Cup warm-up match

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza got injured in the thumb of his right hand during the last T20I against New Zealand in January this year. Since then he has been out of the field, recovering f

thumb

Six teams to play Emerging Asia Cup 2017

Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates have withdrawn from the first edition of ACC Emerging Asia Cup which will be held March this year in Bangladesh. This means, six teams will parti

thumb

India to play against Pakistan in Bangladesh

India to play against Pakistan in Emerging Cup Tournament hosted by Bangladesh. Cricket fans around the cricket world waiting for most wanted clash between two of the most fierce r

