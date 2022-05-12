Ehsan Mani News
Former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani Claims BCCI is run by the BJP government
Former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ehsan Mani, who was personally appointed by Prime Minister and Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan, gave an update on the current state
Mani set to be re-elected as chairman of PCB
Pakistan Prime Minister and PCB's (Pakistan Cricket Board) patron in chief, Imran Khan, is all set to nominate Ehsan Mani again for another term in the PCB Board of Governors. Alth
Afridi voices his support for India-Pakistan bilateral series
Earlier, there were reports and widespread speculations about the possibility of India and Pakistan renewing their rivalry this year. It is cognizance of the fact that the bilatera
Asia Cup could be moved to 2023
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has seemingly opted to prefer PSL T20 over Asia Cup.[caption id="attachment_161006" align="aligncenter" width="640"] The last Asia Cup was played in th
BCCI hits out at PCB chairman Ehsan Mani for his comments on visa assurance for T20 World Cup
Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani has been doing his job quite well for the sole purpose of taking Pakistan Cricket to the next level. Ehsan Mani along with other important o
PCB demands shifting T20 WC to UAE if visas not assured
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would like a different host for 2021 T20 World Cup if visa issues to travel India do not get solved.[caption id="attachment_160022" align="alignnone" w
PSL allowed 20% capacity crowds
Games of the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will not be without any spectators at the stands, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received permission from t
BCCI Secretary becomes new ACC President
Jay Shah has been appointed as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday (January 30). He is also the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India
PCB appoints Babar as new Test captain
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Babar Azam as the nation’s new Test captain, replacing former incumbent Azhar Ali on Tuesday. He will now lead Pakistan’s Test side in 2021-2
Alia Zafar becomes first female director of PCB's Board of Governors
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Alia Zafar as one of the four independent members in the Board of Governors (BoG). With this appointment, PCB will have a female director
Who will be next ICC Chairman?
International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body of cricket, is now completely without guardians. Chairman Shashank Manohar resigned few days ago.But so far the ICC ha
We either play in Pakistan or we won't play: Mani on England series
Pakistan cricket team is currently in England to play three Tests and three T20s. Pakistan made the trip at a risk before the coronavirus situation came under control. They went to