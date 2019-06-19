
Ed Joyce News
thumb

Ed Joyce named interim Ireland Women's cricket team head coach

Former Irish cricketer Ed Joyce has been appointed as the interim head coach of the Ireland women’s cricket team as former head coach Aaron Hamilton to return to his native Austral

thumb

Joyce calls time on career

Irish veteran Ed Joyce, who previously played international cricket for England, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect on Thursday. He takes

thumb

Joyce quits county cricket to keep Test dream alive

Ireland batsman Ed Joyce has called time on county career to focus on Ireland career. He will be looking to chase Ireland's Test dream soon. His stint with Sussex has come to an en

