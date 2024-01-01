East Zone News
I will try to do something good for the country if I can: Nahid Rana
North Zone won the BCL One Dayformat final. Shahadat Hossain Dipu's century for the East Zone went in vain.Pritom Kumar and captain Akbar Ali scored a pair of half-centuries to win
Over BDT 16 lakh prizemoney in BCL
North Zone defeated East Zone by4 wickets in the final of the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL). Nahid Rana contributed to North Zone's win with outstanding bowling
North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title
Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal
Independence Cup kicks off tomorrow; Shakib, Fizz to play
The Independence Cup 2021-22, a List A tournament, will kick off in Sylhet on January 9 with some national stars taking part.Sylhet International Cricket Ground and its academy gro
Central Zone, South Zone make winning starts at BCL
Walton Central Zone and defending champions BCB South Zone have claimed comfortable victories to being Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) 2021-22 season. Mohammad Mithun a
BCL: Soumya tons up for Central Zone on batters' day
The third day of the first round of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) 2021-22 matches has been dominated by the batters, with some scoring runs at a speedy rate across Chattogram and
Mithun, Mizanur score big hundreds in BCL opener
The ninth Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has kicked off on December 12 with East Zone vs South Zone clash in Rajshahi and Central Zone vs North Zone in Chattogram.Islami Bank East
South Zone clinch hat-trick BCL title
South Zone have strengthened their legacy in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) as they completed a hat-trick of titles by winning their fifth championship in eight editions by de
Mahmudullah stays in circle of failure in BCL final
Though Mahmudullah Riyad has been kept out of Bangladesh's Test squad against Zimbabwe to take rest, he is playing in the final match of the 8th Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). Ho
Tamim hits triple century in BCL
Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has shown great form ahead of Pakistan Test series. He has brought up his maiden first-class triple century in the first round of Bangladesh
BCL 2020: Taijul's 5-wicket haul puts East Zone top on Day 1
The franchise-based Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has started. Central Zone and East Zone face each other at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur in the first round.O
South Zone bag fourth BCL title
Prime Bank South Zone have sealed nine-wicket victory against BCB North Zone in the final round to clinch their fourth Bangladesh Cricket League title.[caption id="attachment_11182