Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers BPL 2024-25 Match 36, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Match 36 of the ongoing T20 Cricket Carnival Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024-25) will be played between Durbar Rajshahi (DBR) and Sylhet Strikers (SYL) at the Shere Bangla Nati