DPL T20 2021 News
thumb

Shakib back to captaincy role in DPL

Mohammedan Sporting Club will be led by Shakib Al Hasan in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) T20 this year.Shakib, who did not take part in last year's DPL due to sus

thumb

COVID scare gone as all DPL members return negative

All the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) players and officials who had tested positive for coronavirus previously have now returned negative as teams group up in bio-secure bubble.Ten me

thumb

Schedule: DPL set for resumption on May 31

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) is set to resume in T20 format on May 31.Six matches will be played per day as tournament organisers seek early finish after having rese

thumb

Shakib cleared to play for Mohammedan in DPL

World No.2 Men's T20I all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set to play for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) T20.Shakib will be returning to

thumb

Shakib to skip PSL for DPL T20

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to play in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 this year, skipping Pakistan Super League (PSL).Shakib was picked by Lahore Qalandars fr

thumb

DPL T20 to kick off on May 6

Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is returning to field in the form of T20 cricket this summer.The regular List A format was called off after COVID outbreak in the country. Only one round

