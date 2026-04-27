DPL 2025-26 News
DPL 2025-26 season starts May 4 with new format
The Dhaka Premier DivisionCricket League (DPDCL) 2025-26 season is all set to begin on May 4 and thetournament is expected to run until June 11. Matches will be played across sixdi
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