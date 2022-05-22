DPL 2022 News
Bangladesh depending on Mosaddek following Nayeem's injury
The Chattogram Test squad wasannounced with Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the team. However, on the day of theannouncement of the team, Miraz got badly injured while fielding in DhakaPremi
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club rewards Nurul Hasan Sohan BDT 25 lakh for DPL triumph
One of the best finishers in thecountry, Nurul Hasan Sohan had been in a great rhythm in the recently concludedDhaka Premier League (DPL). He was instrumental in the first-ever DPL
Shakib tests COVID negative, in contention to play first Test against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh national team starall-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has turned negative in RT-PCR tests. As a result,he can take part in the first match of the upcoming Test series against Sr
Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day
The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear
Nayeem replaces Miraz in Bangladesh squad for first Sri Lanka Test
Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has beennamed as Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s replacement in the squad announced for the firstTest against Sri Lanka starting next month. Bangladesh Cricket Board
I must regret if I don't get chance in national team after such performaces, says Mosaddek
Bangladesh all-rounder MosaddekHossain has been in terrific form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL). He’sleading his team from the front with his all-around performance. He
Sohan not considering himself as 'mature finisher' yet
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsmanNurul Hasan Sohan is one of the best finishers in Bangladesh cricket. But aftergetting a chance in the national team recently, however, he could not
Anamul Haque Bijoy sets new world record in domestic cricket
Bangladesh batsman Anamul HaqueBijoy has been achieving records in domestic cricket one after another recently.The opener, who is out of the national team currently, has played a d
Fan enters field in DPL crossing ground's wall, takes selfie with Shakib
Cricketers are the biggest starsin this country. Many people are not satisfied with just seeing their favoritecricketer up close; they want to touch them and take a selfie to remem
Dhananjaya and Kusal return to SL from Dhaka Premier League for fitness tests
Sri Lankan all-rounder (andpossible vice-captain on the forthcoming Bangladesh tour) Dhananjaya de Silvaand Kusal Mendis have returned (to Sri Lanka) from Bangladesh, where they we
Anamul creates DPL history crossing 1000 runs in a season
Anamul Haque, who is having a prime time in domestic cricket, has become the first-ever player to score 1000 runs in a single edition of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL)
Sohan leads Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to DPL title
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have clinched their maiden List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title beating last year's winners Abahani Limited in round four of the Sup