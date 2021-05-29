DPL 2021 News
Imrul tests positive for Covid-19, DPL participation in doubt
Another positive Covid-19 case has hit Bangladesh cricket before the start of country’s most prestigious domestic tournament Dhaka Premier League (DPL). This time national team cri
Jalal confirms DPL won't stop despite coronavirus fear in bio-bubble
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Media Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus has urged the players not to panic if the coronavirus spreads in bio-bubble. He has expressed optimism about the
COVID scare gone as all DPL members return negative
All the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) players and officials who had tested positive for coronavirus previously have now returned negative as teams group up in bio-secure bubble.Ten me
Mashrafe makes himself unavailable at beginning of DPL
The country's most prestigious domestic event, Dhaka Premier League (DPL), will start on May 31. However, fast bowler Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will not be available from the start of t
10 DPL cricketers and officials test positive for Covid-19
10 cricketers and officials have been tested positive for Covid-19 in routine-wise test before the start of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) which is scheduled to start from May 31. Howe
Schedule: DPL set for resumption on May 31
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) is set to resume in T20 format on May 31.Six matches will be played per day as tournament organisers seek early finish after having rese
Shakib cleared to play for Mohammedan in DPL
World No.2 Men's T20I all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set to play for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) T20.Shakib will be returning to
Shakib to skip PSL for DPL T20
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to play in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 this year, skipping Pakistan Super League (PSL).Shakib was picked by Lahore Qalandars fr
CCDM informs about Shakib's DPL availability, matches and venues
The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has talked about the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League’s (DPL) arrangement which is scheduled from 31 May 2021 afte
Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe could be delayed
As coronavirus pandemic has halted all forms of cricket in Bangladesh, the Tigers might delay Zimbabwe tour to take part in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).The T20 format DPL was su
Uncertainty looms over DPL again
As the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh was improving day by day, there had been a full chance to start Dhaka Premier League (DPL) tournament again. However, with the increase in C
Cricket in Bangladesh halted amid lockdown
Cricketing activities in Bangladesh have been called off indefinitely in wake of strict lockdown imposed to control coronavirus transmission in the country.A second phase of lockdo