
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







DPL 2021 News
thumb

Imrul tests positive for Covid-19, DPL participation in doubt

Another positive Covid-19 case has hit Bangladesh cricket before the start of country’s most prestigious domestic tournament Dhaka Premier League (DPL). This time national team cri

thumb

Jalal confirms DPL won't stop despite coronavirus fear in bio-bubble

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Media Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus has urged the players not to panic if the coronavirus spreads in bio-bubble. He has expressed optimism about the

thumb

COVID scare gone as all DPL members return negative

All the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) players and officials who had tested positive for coronavirus previously have now returned negative as teams group up in bio-secure bubble.Ten me

thumb

Mashrafe makes himself unavailable at beginning of DPL

The country's most prestigious domestic event, Dhaka Premier League (DPL), will start on May 31. However, fast bowler Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will not be available from the start of t

thumb

10 DPL cricketers and officials test positive for Covid-19

10 cricketers and officials have been tested positive for Covid-19 in routine-wise test before the start of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) which is scheduled to start from May 31. Howe

thumb

Schedule: DPL set for resumption on May 31

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) is set to resume in T20 format on May 31.Six matches will be played per day as tournament organisers seek early finish after having rese

thumb

Shakib cleared to play for Mohammedan in DPL

World No.2 Men's T20I all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set to play for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) T20.Shakib will be returning to

thumb

Shakib to skip PSL for DPL T20

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to play in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 this year, skipping Pakistan Super League (PSL).Shakib was picked by Lahore Qalandars fr

thumb

CCDM informs about Shakib's DPL availability, matches and venues

The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has talked about the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League’s (DPL) arrangement which is scheduled from 31 May 2021 afte

thumb

Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe could be delayed

As coronavirus pandemic has halted all forms of cricket in Bangladesh, the Tigers might delay Zimbabwe tour to take part in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).The T20 format DPL was su

thumb

Uncertainty looms over DPL again

As the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh was improving day by day, there had been a full chance to start Dhaka Premier League (DPL) tournament again. However, with the increase in C

thumb

Cricket in Bangladesh halted amid lockdown

Cricketing activities in Bangladesh have been called off indefinitely in wake of strict lockdown imposed to control coronavirus transmission in the country.A second phase of lockdo

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.