DPL 2018 News
Best league in recent memory: Mash
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who has been a part of Abahani's title-winning squad in this year's Dhaka Premier League, is very happy with his team's performance in the league. He said tha
Ashraful smashes century against Mohammedan
Veteran Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Ashraful who has been out of the international cricket since a long, smashed a century in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday aga
Mashrafe delivers all-round performance in DPL
An all-round performance from Mashrafe Bin Mortaza secured Abahani Limited their second win in as many Dhaka Premier League beating Kalabagan Krira Chakra by 36 runs at BKSP -3 Gro
Mashrafe finds new team; Shakib goes to MSC, Tamim Kalabagan
The players' by choice for Dhaka Premier League 2018 is being held in Dhaka. Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Nasir Hossain will represent different teams this season. Mashrafe Bin
Selectors make your heart bigger: Rasel
The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will kick off on 5th February and on Thursday, the players draft have been revealed where 227 cricketers are picked. After seeing the list, pacer Sye
Anamul replaces Sabbir as icon player for DPL 2018
The number of icon cricketers have been increased in the Dhaka Premier Division cricket league (DPL). The cricket community of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has decided that there will b
DPL starts from February 5
CCDM (Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis) has confirmed that Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2018 will begin on February 8. The players-by-choice will take place on 20th J
DPL clubs to retain four players
The newly formed Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has confirmed that each Dhaka Premier League club will retain four players in the upcoming tournament in January-Febru