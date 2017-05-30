DPL 2017 News
Khelaghar ensure safety in DPL
Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samiti thrashed Partex Sporting Club by 8 wickets in the Relegation league of Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket league 2016-17 to retain a spot for th
Nasir smashes century in DPL comeback match
Nasir Hossain who came back to Bangladesh after playing the tri-nation series in Ireland, has joined his DPL team Gazi Group Cricketers to play the Super League round of the ongoin
Gazi Group sign Shakib for DPL
Gazi Group Cricketers have signed world number one allrounder Shakib Al Hasan for upcoming Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2016-17. He may play three matches for the team. [ন
DPL to begin on April 12
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2016-17 season's date has been changed. The league is set to kick off from 12th April with five days of delay.The country's most popular 50-ov