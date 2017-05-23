
DPL 2016-17 News
thumb

DPL: Super League to go underway from Wednesday

First phase of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) see it’s end on Sunday. Now, it’s time for the Super League. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to run Super Leag

thumb

Remodelled action helped me: Sunny

Left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny feels that the remodelled action has helped him to get more successes nowadays. He thinks the new action is helping him getting achievements. [বাংলায়

thumb

Razzak ruled out for three weeks

Experienced campaigner Abdur Razzak has fallen in a grim injury on Saturday while completing a run against Khelaghor Sporting Club at BKSP. In the 45th over of the innings, he dive

thumb

Abdur Razzak suffers grim injury

Experienced campaigner Abdur Razzak has suffered a fatal blow while playing a match during the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL). The former national team spinner hurt himself bad

thumb

Tamim and co. may leave for England after DPL's 4th round

Tamim Iqbal and others are expected to leave for England for conditioning camp on April 26 after playing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2016-17 fourth round's match on the s

thumb

DPL rounds 4-6 dates revised

The fixtures of the rounds four, five and six of Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2016-17 have been revised due to rain. The fourth round which was supposed to start on

thumb

Tamim: Will try to give my best in DPL

Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Tamim Iqbal wants to give his best for the rest of his Dhaka Premier League 2016-17 season. He already smacked a mammoth hundred in his first game.

thumb

Batsmen dominate first day of round two

Abahani Limited, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have earned back-to-back wins in Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2016-17 as the second

thumb

Mushfiqur, Naeem slam centuries against Sheikh Jamal

Legends of Rupganj's Mushfiqur Rahim and Naeem Islam have scored individual hundreds against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the second round of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket Leagu

thumb

Nasir: This century would grow my confidence

Nasir Hossain has scored his fourth List A ton against Mohammedan Sports Club at BKSP (3). The Gazi Group Cricketers captain feels it would help his confidence grow as the Dhaka Pr

thumb

Rubel's third six-for in List A cricket

Rubel Hossain has blown Kalabagan Krira Chakra away in the first round of Dhaka Premier League 2016-17 at BKSP (4) by taking six wickets for 21 runs. This is the third time he has

thumb

Nasir hits fourth List A ton

Allrounder Nasir Hossain has hit his fourth List A ton against Mohammedan Sports Club at BKSP (3). The Gazi Group Cricketers captain hammered career-best 106*. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ডিপিএল

