DPL: Super League to go underway from Wednesday
First phase of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) see it’s end on Sunday. Now, it’s time for the Super League. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to run Super Leag
Remodelled action helped me: Sunny
Left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny feels that the remodelled action has helped him to get more successes nowadays. He thinks the new action is helping him getting achievements. [বাংলায়
Razzak ruled out for three weeks
Experienced campaigner Abdur Razzak has fallen in a grim injury on Saturday while completing a run against Khelaghor Sporting Club at BKSP. In the 45th over of the innings, he dive
Tamim and co. may leave for England after DPL's 4th round
Tamim Iqbal and others are expected to leave for England for conditioning camp on April 26 after playing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2016-17 fourth round's match on the s
DPL rounds 4-6 dates revised
The fixtures of the rounds four, five and six of Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2016-17 have been revised due to rain. The fourth round which was supposed to start on
Tamim: Will try to give my best in DPL
Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Tamim Iqbal wants to give his best for the rest of his Dhaka Premier League 2016-17 season. He already smacked a mammoth hundred in his first game.
Batsmen dominate first day of round two
Abahani Limited, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have earned back-to-back wins in Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2016-17 as the second
Mushfiqur, Naeem slam centuries against Sheikh Jamal
Legends of Rupganj's Mushfiqur Rahim and Naeem Islam have scored individual hundreds against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the second round of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket Leagu
Nasir: This century would grow my confidence
Nasir Hossain has scored his fourth List A ton against Mohammedan Sports Club at BKSP (3). The Gazi Group Cricketers captain feels it would help his confidence grow as the Dhaka Pr
Rubel's third six-for in List A cricket
Rubel Hossain has blown Kalabagan Krira Chakra away in the first round of Dhaka Premier League 2016-17 at BKSP (4) by taking six wickets for 21 runs. This is the third time he has
