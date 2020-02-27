
Donald Trump News
thumb

Watch: RCB's funny video meme on Donald Trump's speech

Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the franchises of Indian Premier League made a funny video meme on American president Donald Trump's speech during his visit to India.Donald Tru

thumb

Neesham takes Trump's side in mispronunciation controversy

While the USA President Donald Trump is being highly criticised for mispronouncing India great Sachin Tendulkar's name, social media active New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham has

thumb

Pietersen criticises Trump for mispronouncing cricketers' names

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took a funny dig at USA president Donald Trump for mispronouncing the names of Indian players Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.Donald Trump

thumb

World's largest Cricket venue inauguration: 10,000 cops deployed in Ahmedabad

In order to ensure safety and security during United States' President Donald Trump's occasion to inaugurate world's largest cricket venue on February 24, the New Sardar Patel Stad

thumb

Donald Trump To Inaugurate Sardar Patel Stadium

The President of the United States of America Donald Trump is reportedly set to inaugurate the world’s largest cricket venue, Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad during his two-day v

thumb

Aussie media compare Kohli with Trump

To add fuel in the growing astringency between Australia and India, Aussie media has compared Virat Kohli with American president Donald Trump saying, ‘Kohli has become the Donald

