Don Bradman News
Virat Kohli is world's expensive water-boy
In the recent Asia Cup matchbetween India and Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, former India captain Virat Kohliacted as a "water boy" and his act left his fans amused. Virat was rested in
Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman: Ramiz Raja
Babar Azam has been a majorcontributor to Pakistan's recent success. He is the captain of the team, andhis performance with the bat is also great. And in this, former Pakistancrick
Steve Smith surpasses Don Bradman with 30th Test century
In the ongoing third Test againstSouth Africa in Sydney, Steve Smith scored his 30th Test century on Thursday,surpassing Don Bradman's record of 29.He did this in his 162nd Testinn
Abdullah Shafique makes new record after successful Sri Lanka series
Chasing a target of 508 runs,Pakistan lost by 246 runs in the recently concluded Test against Sri Lanka. However, in the first Test of the series,Pakistan won the match with the he
Ashwin’s heart is ‘hurt’
Sanjay Manjrekar’s recent remark that Ashwin’s not an all-time great cricketer brought interesting responses from Ashwin and others.Team India’s top off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin
Wife sees positives in Sarfaraz Ahmed's drinks man role
Several fans on social media were left infuriated seeing ex-Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed carrying drinks for his team mates on the second day of the first Test match against En
10 records that seem impossible to break
After the inception of cricket and first match played, many records have been created and has been broken all in the same scenario. Some play it with legacy and some plays it more
Marnus Labuschagne hits maiden double ton, breaks multiple records
Marnus Labuschagne who entered into the history book as the first concussion substitute in Test cricket, has hammered the first double hundred of the new decade.On Saturday, the da
Steve Smith can be compared to Don Bradman, says Allan Border
It is cognisance of the fact that Steve Smith has been the best batsman for Australia over the last couple of years. Smith started his career as a potential leg-spinner and then we
Rohit goes past Bradman to achieve massive record
Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored his first double hundred of the series and also his maiden one in the longer format of the game.Rohit Sharma has achieved records after records in
'My fault Bradman didn't average 100 in Tests'
We all know how cricket's all-time great Don Bradman fell just four runs short of ending his Test career with a magical average of 100 runs. But one thing we didn't know before tha
Twitter remembers Don Bradman on his 110th birth anniversary
Today cricketing world is remembering Sir Don Bradman, one of the best player ever who had played the game, on his 110th birth Anniversary.[caption id="attachment_102841" align="al