Dilruwan Perera News
The Dilruwan Perera Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Dilruwan Perera is a Sri Lankan all-rounder born on July 22, 1982 in Panadura, Sri Lanka. He is a right arm off-break bowler and also a handy batsman.Dilruwan Perera is a cricketer
Dilruwan Perera announce retirement from international Cricket
Dilruwan Perera has announced his retirement from international cricket after 43 Tests, 13 ODIs and five T20Is. The all-rounder scored 1456 runs across all formats and took 177 wic
Rajapaksa and Gunathilaka 'marginally' fail the running tests
Among the four Sri Lankan players, who failed the fitness tests conducted by Grant Luden on Friday, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka only marginally missed the deadline o
England on recovery after Embuldeniya's early breakthroughs
England are recovering slightly after the early setbacks in their first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.England's short outing in Sri Lanka is heading towards
Perera in trouble
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will decide the fate of all-rounder Dilruwan Perera, who has been suspended by the Colts' Cricket Club for which he was playing for his behaviour.Dilruwan i
Colts Cricket Club launches ‘Health is Wealth’ theme to fight coronavirus
Sri Lanka's premier cricket club- Colombo Colts Cricket Club has come forward as a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) project with few of its cricketers doing exercises and gym
Bowlers put Australia on top on day 1 at Brisbane
The extraordinary spells from Australian bowlers put Australia on top against Sri Lanka on the opening day of the Test series in Brisbane.After losing the whole series against Indi
Buttler, Curran takes England to recovery on day 1
The knocks from Jos Buttler and Sam Curran took England to recovery path after the early batting collapse on day 1 in the second Test against Sri Lanka.England are having a good ou
Sri Lanka survive on day 3 in their long chase
Sri Lanka survived at the conclusion of day 3 in their long chase of 462 runs to win the first Test match in Galle International Stadium Galle.England are currently playing the thr
Spinners keep England ahead on day 2
Spinners keep England ahead on day 2 of the first Test since Sri Lanka were dismissed for only 203 in their first innings and England were 38/0 at the stumps.The first Test between
Foakes' debut knock takes England to recovery
England lower order batsmen have guided England in the path for recovery after a batting collapse of top order and middle order batsmen on day 1 of 1st Test against Sri Lanka.Engla
Spinners star as SA swallow heavy defeat
South Africa have been bundled out for less than a 100 in their second innings as they slumped to a massive 278-run loss to Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle. The Lankans take 1