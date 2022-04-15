
Dilruwan Perera News
The Dilruwan Perera Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Dilruwan Perera is a Sri Lankan all-rounder born on July 22, 1982 in Panadura, Sri Lanka. He is a right arm off-break bowler and also a handy batsman.Dilruwan Perera is a cricketer

Dilruwan Perera announce retirement from international Cricket

Dilruwan Perera has announced his retirement from international cricket after 43 Tests, 13 ODIs and five T20Is. The all-rounder scored 1456 runs across all formats and took 177 wic

Rajapaksa and Gunathilaka 'marginally' fail the running tests

Among the four Sri Lankan players, who failed the fitness tests conducted by Grant Luden on Friday, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka only marginally missed the deadline o

England on recovery after Embuldeniya's early breakthroughs

England are recovering slightly after the early setbacks in their first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.England's short outing in Sri Lanka is heading towards

Perera in trouble

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will decide the fate of all-rounder Dilruwan Perera, who has been suspended by the Colts' Cricket Club for which he was playing for his behaviour.Dilruwan i

Colts Cricket Club launches ‘Health is Wealth’ theme to fight coronavirus

Sri Lanka's premier cricket club- Colombo Colts Cricket Club has come forward as a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) project with few of its cricketers doing exercises and gym

Bowlers put Australia on top on day 1 at Brisbane

The extraordinary spells from Australian bowlers put Australia on top against Sri Lanka on the opening day of the Test series in Brisbane.After losing the whole series against Indi

Buttler, Curran takes England to recovery on day 1

The knocks from Jos Buttler and Sam Curran took England to recovery path after the early batting collapse on day 1 in the second Test against Sri Lanka.England are having a good ou

Sri Lanka survive on day 3 in their long chase

Sri Lanka survived at the conclusion of day 3 in their long chase of 462 runs to win the first Test match in Galle International Stadium Galle.England are currently playing the thr

Spinners keep England ahead on day 2

Spinners keep England ahead on day 2 of the first Test since Sri Lanka were dismissed for only 203 in their first innings and England were 38/0 at the stumps.The first Test between

Foakes' debut knock takes England to recovery

England lower order batsmen have guided England in the path for recovery after a batting collapse of top order and middle order batsmen on day 1 of 1st Test against Sri Lanka.Engla

Spinners star as SA swallow heavy defeat

South Africa have been bundled out for less than a 100 in their second innings as they slumped to a massive 278-run loss to Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle. The Lankans take 1

