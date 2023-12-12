
Diana Baig News
thumb

Nida Dar hit in the face, out of the New Zealand series

Diana Baig will miss the entiretyof Pakistan's One-Day International tour of New Zealand due to a broken finger,and Nida Dar's availability for the Women's Championship series' sec

thumb

Bangladesh suffer 9-wicket defeat against Pakistan

Bangladesh have succumbed to a miserabledefeat of 9 wickets against Pakistan in the 5th match of the Women’sT20 Asia Cup on Monday (October 3) in Sylhet. After being sent to bat fi

thumb

ICC announces January awards nominees

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kicked off its 'Player of the Month' awards voting.Six players (men and women) have been nominated for the awards. One from men and wome

