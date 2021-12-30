Dhaka Stars News
Rubel Hossain targets BPL for NT return
Despite being country's top fast bowler, Rubel Hossain has not been able to play in the national team for several months. There is also resentment among some of the supporters for
Riyad denies any possibility of rift with Tamim
Conflict or distance is something often heard among the senior cricketers of the Bangladesh team. It has been rumored more than once that the relationship between ODI captain Tami
Tamim ready to play under Riyad in BPL
Three superstars- Mashrafe, Mahmudullah and Tamim have been included in the Dhaka squad ahead of the eighth edition of BPL. All three have a dignified position in the country's cr
I always enjoy playing along Mashrafe: Riyad
Mashrafe, Riyad and Tamim will be seen in the same team in the eighth edition of BPL. Riyad is thrilled to have the opportunity to play in the same team with Mashrafe after a whil
Change of ownership in Dhaka team, Riyad signed
A last minute dramahas seen change of ownership of Dhaka franchise as well as change of direct signing of a local player.The franchise had been owned by Rupa and Marn Group and nam
Dhaka Stars unveil their logo
The logo of the new team of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Dhaka Stars has been unveiled. For the first time in the BPL, Rupa and Marn Group are participating in this franchise c
Dhaka Stars sign Soumya for BPL 2022
Top-order batter Soumya Sarkar will don the colours of Dhaka Stars in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).The Dhaka franchise, owned by the Rupa and Marn Group, confirmed