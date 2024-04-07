
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Dhaka Premier League
Dhaka Premier League News
thumb

"My Abahani is now strong from your national team"

Abahani's team has consistentlyperformed well in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). But this time, it appearslike this year's squad has outdone the previous one. The national team'sst

thumb

Dhaka Premier League's (DPL) 2023-2024 season will start from 11th March

Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2023-2024 season's schedule has been released today for all the 3 rounds. This season will be commenced from 11th March. In every round, 12 teams will pl

thumb

I always like to be in the present: Afif not interested to talk about national team return

Abahani Limited won the DhakaPremier League (DPL) for the 22nd time. Afif Hossain was seen in the role of a finisherin the unofficial final against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club yest

thumb

Naim Sheikh sets new record in domestic cricket

Last year Anamul Haque Bijoy setthe world record for most runs in a List 'A' cricket tournament. This time NaimSheikh made the second-highest run record. Bijoy and Naim were teamma

thumb

We will try to give our 100 percent effort on the field: Mosaddek before 'unofficial' DPL final

This year’s edition of the DhakaPremier League (DPL) is near the end. The current champions Sheikh JamalDhanmondi Club and Abahani Limited are going to meet in the unofficial final

thumb

Prantik Nawroz Nabil creates example of 'sportsmanship' in DPL

Prantik Nawroz Nabil is floatingin the sea of appreciation by showing a unique example of sportsmanship. In thematch between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club

thumb

The schedule for the remainder of DPL released

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has released the schedule for the remaining part of the ongoing Dhaka PremierDivision Cricket League (DPL). The 7th round will start from April 4. The

thumb

Changes in DPL schedule due to adverse weather

The weather conditions across thecountry are not very good. As a result, moderate to heavy rainfall is occurringin different parts of the country. And due to such bad weather, ther

thumb

DPL is better than this: Shakib Al Hasan expresses disappointment about BPL

Bangladesh’s Test and T20 captainShakib Al Hasan thinks that the arrangement of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) ismore organized and professional than Bangladesh Premier League (BPL

thumb

It is one of the top leagues in the world: Unmukt Chand after registering for BPL

Unmukt Chand, the former captainof the India U-19 World Cup winners, says that Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)is one of the top leagues in the world and that’s why he has decided t

thumb

Sohan wants to enjoy new challenges as captain

Nurul Hasan Sohan is going totour Zimbabwe as the 8th T20 captain of Bangladesh. After his debut in 2016, hewas dropped from the team. In 2021, he returned to the team again with a

thumb

Sujon wants foreign players in NCL and BCL

Hanuma Vihari last played a Test forIndia in March against Sri Lanka. Then he played in the Dhaka Premier League(DPL) after the Test series. The participation of foreign cricketers

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.