Dhaka Dominators News
At what position I bat, 30-40-45 are good scores: Mithun
Dhaka Dominators defeated FortuneBarishal by 5 wickets in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday.Mohammad Mithun won the man of the match award. Dhaka reached Baris
BPL 2023: Playoff qualification scenarios after Sylhet phase
The ongoing season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) is getting interesting. Even looking at the points table,the picture of the teams fighting hard can be seen.The Sylhet phas
Mithun, Soumya set up easy victory for Dhaka
Dhaka Dominators beat FortuneBarishal by 5 wickets in the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Tuesday. Dhaka reached the target of 157 runs thrown by Baris
Mahedi stars in Rangpur's 5-wicket comfortable win
Rangpur Riders have defeatedDhaka Dominators by 5 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) on Monday. Batting first, Dhaka set Rangpur a target o
No 'official complaint' from Dhaka Dominators players over payment issue
There have been complaints aboutthe cricketers not getting remuneration from the owners of Dhaka Dominators inthe Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB
BPL 2023: British Bangladeshi Robin Das leaves Dhaka camp
England cricketer Robin Daswanted to prove himself in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) this season. Buthe flew to England after playing two matches.Robin came to play in this ye
My stage and my glamor are all 22 yards: Taskin Ahmed
Dhaka Dominators registered athrilling victory in yesterday’s match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)against Khulna Tigers. Pacer Taskin Ahmed was the best performer for Dhaka
Dhaka Dominators defend 108 to beat Khulna Tigers
Dhaka Dominators have defeatedKhulna Tigers by 24 runs in the second match of the day in the ongoingBangladesh Premier League (BPL). Khulna could not reach the easy target of 109ru
Salahuddin thinks Bangladesh cricketers are behind mentally
Coach Mohammad Salahuddin thinksthat the players of Bangladesh are behind not only in power-hitting but also mentally.He cited the example of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan. He thinks
Naseem Shah's fiery bowling hands Comilla Victorians big win
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has registereda scintillating performance on his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) debut.Comilla Victorians beat Dhaka Dominators by a big margin of 60 run
BPL 2023: Towhid Hridoy returns to practice, in line for next match
The supporters of Sylhet Strikershave got good news. Sylhet's young batter Towhid Hridoy is on the line toreturn after being sidelined with an injury. The cricketer, who is in thep
Nasir fights alone again for Dhaka but Shakib, Iftikhar ensure another Barishal win
Shakib Al Hasan and IftikharAhmed are in great form with the bat. Thanks to that, Fortune Barishal's winningstreak is continuing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Fortune Bar