Dhaka Division News
thumb

Dhaka Division becomes champion of NCL

The sixth round of the National CricketLeague (NCL) is over. Sylhet division saw victory on the last day. Nasum Ahmedtook 6 wickets. Besides, Mahidul Islam Angkon scored a century

thumb

Rangpur win prior to NCL postponement

The last day of Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) 2021 before postponement has seen Rangpur Division winning over reigning champions Khulna Division.Tier-1: Khulna Division

thumb

NCL: Personal milestones galore on day 3

Shuvagata Hom, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rahatul Ferdous and Hasan Murad have lightened day three of round two in the National Cricket League (NCL) 2021.[caption id="attachment_162271"

thumb

NCL: Shuvagata nears brisk 100

While Barishal vs Rajshahi game ended in two days, the other three round two NCL (National Cricket League) matches are still poised.Tier-1: Sylhet Division vs Dhaka Division, Cox’s

thumb

21 wickets fall in Barishal v Rajshahi day one

The second round of NCL (National Cricket League) 2021 has started on Monday (March 29).The first day has seen 44 wickets falling across four venues, with 21 of them being in the T

thumb

Apu 10-wicket haul hands Rangpur defeat

Khulna Division and Dhaka Division have notched up victories in round one Tier-1 matches of NCL (National Cricket League).Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaDefending champion

thumb

Nasir takes four after scoring 100

All four matches of round one of NCL 2021 go into the fourth and final day.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaZakir Hasan's century has helped Sylhet Division fight back after

thumb

Nasir closing on 100, bowlers dominate day 2

Bowlers have had their day on day two of round one matches of the NCL (National Cricket League) 2021.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaNational team fast bowlers Ebadat Hossa

thumb

Saif slams 100 on day one of 22nd NCL

First-class cricket resumes in Bangladesh with the 22nd edition of National Cricket League (NCL).[caption id="attachment_161527" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Inauguration of th

thumb

Fixtures: 22nd NCL, 2021

The 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) is set to resume first-class cricket in Bangladesh on Monday (March 22).After a long gap due to pandemic, first-class tournament will take pl

thumb

Khulna Division reclaim NCL title

Khulna Division have reclaimed the National Cricket League (NCL) title after they thrashed Dhaka Division in the final round of the 21st edition of the tournament. The champion sid

thumb

Saif, Kapali, Taibur hit double tons on day two

Day two of last round of 18th National Cricket League has seen three double centuries in two different matches. Dhaka Division's Saif Hassan and Taibur Rahman and Sylhet Division's

