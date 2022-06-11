
Deccan Chargers News
Lynn dominating Vitality T20 Blast

Australian batsman Chris Lynn is oneof the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. However, the Australiancricketer did not get a team in this year's edition of the Indian Premi

BCCI to pay INR 4800 crore as compensation

The Deccan Chronicle Holdings (DCHL) The promoter of the former IPL franchise Deccan Chargers has won a substantial arbitration award reported in the Indian media to be in the tune

Ojha recalls he was promised prize to dissmiss Sachin

Former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has recalled that he was promised a watch by the Deccan Chargers owner for dismissing Mumbai Indians’ Sachin Tendulkar. He also confessed that

IPL 2019: Harchelle Gibbs makes a proposal to join RCB next season

Former South African hard-hitting batsman Herschelle Gibbs expressed his willingness to take over the Royal Challengers Bangalore group as a head coach for the next season in the I

