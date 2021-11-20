Debashish Chowdhury News
Bangladesh fan enters the field, practice session cancelled for third T20I
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) is worried before the last and third T20I between Bangladesh andPakistan. A fan entered into the field during the second T20I between the teamson
Mominul doubtful for WI series
Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque's participation in West Indies series is in doubt following a surgery on his right thumb.Mominul injured his thumb while fielding for Gazi Gro
Mominul doubtful for West Indies series
Mominul Haque's participation in the home series against West Indies next year is under scrutiny as the Bangladesh Test captain has been ruled out of the field for at least four we
BCB physio urges football practice caution after Saifuddin's injury
Bangabandhu T20 Cup team Minister Group Rajshahi’s camp have been filled with concerns because of football. Their star all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has got injured while practici
Mashrafe recovers injury, may take part in T20 Cup
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has recovered from hamstring injury. He is back in the nets and may be considered for Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Mashrafe last played competitive cricket in Dhak
Mahmudullah returns COVID-19 negative
Mahmudullah Riyad has recovered from COVID-19 after being tested negative in PCR-lab test.The Bangladesh T20I captain was tested positive for the virus on eve of Pakistan flight. H
T20 Cup could delay to November 24
Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is likely to commence in the last week of November, which will be slightly delayed from the tentative schedule.BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) earlier relea
BCB Strength & Conditioning Coach Nick Lee tested Corona positive
One Bangladeshi cricketer and also a member of the support staff have tested positive for COVID-19.Incidentally, both had no visible symptoms leading up to the sample collection (w
Bangladesh cricketers to resume training from August 8
A few numbers of Bangladeshi cricketers returned to the field before eid vacation and started individual practice in different venues across the country. After vacation, now they a
BCB development coach contracts coronavirus
This time the grip of coronavirus also fell on the cricket yards of the country. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Development Coach Ashiqur Rahman has contracted the deadly coronavir
Mashrafe gets injured in his return to cricket
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has not been in the national team squad since the World Cup. He was not in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka after the World
Long season gives cricketers fitness issues
Bangladesh cricket team have passed a long cricketing season starting from September 2016 to June 2017 including domestic and international cricket. This long season has caused fit