
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Dean Conway News
thumb

Riyad praises Nasum, wants to find way to get rid of Conway

Debutant Nasum Ahmed was the best bowler of Bangladesh in the first T20I against New Zealand. The 26-year old left-arm spinner took two of Kiwis’ three wickets. At the end of the m

thumb

BCB sacks Dean Conway

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sack national team’s physio Dean Conway. After involving in a salary-related argument, Conway finally lost his job. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ কনওয়েকে বরখাস্ত করল

thumb

Mushfiqur to start immediate rehab

Bangladesh wicket-keeper and Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim is ruled out of ODI and T20I series against New Zealand due to hamstring injury. He is going to start immediate rehabilita

thumb

Three-four weeks more for Fizz

Bangladesh's new pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman needs three to four weeks more to get full fitness aftee recovering from shoulder surgery, Tigers's new physio Dean Conway said. [

thumb

BCB appoints ex - England physio Dean Conway for national team

Dean Conway, the former physiotherapist of England national team has been appointed as the new man in charge of fitness of Bangladesh. The contract is up to the World Cup of 2019.

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.