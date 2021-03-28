Dean Conway News
Riyad praises Nasum, wants to find way to get rid of Conway
Debutant Nasum Ahmed was the best bowler of Bangladesh in the first T20I against New Zealand. The 26-year old left-arm spinner took two of Kiwis’ three wickets. At the end of the m
BCB sacks Dean Conway
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sack national team’s physio Dean Conway. After involving in a salary-related argument, Conway finally lost his job. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ কনওয়েকে বরখাস্ত করল
Mushfiqur to start immediate rehab
Bangladesh wicket-keeper and Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim is ruled out of ODI and T20I series against New Zealand due to hamstring injury. He is going to start immediate rehabilita
Three-four weeks more for Fizz
Bangladesh's new pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman needs three to four weeks more to get full fitness aftee recovering from shoulder surgery, Tigers's new physio Dean Conway said. [
BCB appoints ex - England physio Dean Conway for national team
Dean Conway, the former physiotherapist of England national team has been appointed as the new man in charge of fitness of Bangladesh. The contract is up to the World Cup of 2019.