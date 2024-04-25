DC vs GT News
"Sai Sudharsan has become the second name for consistency"-Aakash Chopra
Former Indian batter and Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has applauded Gujrat Titans batter Sai Sudarshan for his unreal consistency in the ongoing IPL season. Sai SudarshanDelhi Cap
Pant, Warrier shine in Delhi's narrow margin win over Gujrat
Delhi Capitals beat Gujrat Titans by a narrow margin of 4 runs on Wednesday (24th April) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Rishabh Pant's impressive 88* off 43 including a 31
Mohit Sharma achieves an unwanted record in IPL
Mohit Sharma had a day to forget as he bowled the most expensive spell in the history of IPL. He got this unwanted record against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (24th April). Mohit Sh
IPL 2023: Sehwag bashes Prithvi Shaw after dismal shot against GT
Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag launched a scathing attack on Prithvi Shaw after the latter played a dismal shot against Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.Pr
IPL 2023: David Warner heaps praise on David Miller for his valuable innings
South African international David Miller joined the Gujarat Titans' camp on March 4, Tuesday. He was brought straightaway into the mix against Delhi Capitals in the team's second f
IPL 2023: Aakash Chopra makes his prediction for DC vs GT clash
Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat over Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. Led by David Warner from the front, DC lost the game by 50 runs.Shubman GillOn th
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match 7, IPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Titans in Game 7 of Indian T20 League 2023. The game will be played on April 4, 2023 at7:30 IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.Game 7 of Indian Pre