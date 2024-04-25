
DC vs GT News
thumb

"Sai Sudharsan has become the second name for consistency"-Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter and Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has applauded Gujrat Titans batter Sai Sudarshan for his unreal consistency in the ongoing IPL season. Sai SudarshanDelhi Cap

thumb

Pant, Warrier shine in Delhi's narrow margin win over Gujrat

Delhi Capitals beat Gujrat Titans by a narrow margin of 4 runs on Wednesday (24th April) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Rishabh Pant's impressive 88* off 43 including a 31

thumb

Mohit Sharma achieves an unwanted record in IPL

Mohit Sharma had a day to forget as he bowled the most expensive spell in the history of IPL. He got this unwanted record against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (24th April). Mohit Sh

thumb

IPL 2023: Sehwag bashes Prithvi Shaw after dismal shot against GT

Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag launched a scathing attack on Prithvi Shaw after the latter played a dismal shot against Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.Pr

thumb

IPL 2023: David Warner heaps praise on David Miller for his valuable innings

South African international David Miller joined the Gujarat Titans' camp on March 4, Tuesday. He was brought straightaway into the mix against Delhi Capitals in the team's second f

thumb

IPL 2023: Aakash Chopra makes his prediction for DC vs GT clash

Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat over Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. Led by David Warner from the front, DC lost the game by 50 runs.Shubman GillOn th

thumb

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match 7, IPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Titans in Game 7 of Indian T20 League 2023. The game will be played on April 4, 2023 at7:30 IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.Game 7 of Indian Pre

