Day-Night Test News
thumb

Fifth Ashes Test goes to Hobart, to be played under lights

There will be a second day-night Test in the ongoing Ashes series as Hobart wins bid to host the fifth and final match.The Bellerive Oval will host a men's Ashes Test for the first

thumb

Night session of a D/N Test similar to morning session: Mominul

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has shared his experience on playing the day-night Test during the tour of India in 2019.Ahead of India's second-ever and first overseas D/N T

thumb

Pucovski ruled out of first Test, Harris added to main squad

Marcus Harris has been the new addition in the Australian Test squad as Will Pucovski officially ruled out of the opening day-night Test against India next week at Adelaide Oval.Pu

thumb

Ahmedabad to host D/N India-England Test

Newly modified Motera Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad will host a day-night Test clash between India and England in February 2021.England will tour India

thumb

India to play day-night Test in Adelaide later this year

India are all set to play their first day-night Test outside their home with the match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval later this year. This will be the first big task for b

thumb

Starc welcomes pink ball Test against India despite hating it

Australia left arm pacer, Mitchell Starc has never been a huge fan of the pink ball.  But he would welcome the prospect of bowling it against India in a day-night Test over the hom

thumb

Azhar Ali auctions historic triple century bat to help fight COVID-19

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali was the first batsman to record a century in a day-night Test off a pink ball. He has auctioned off that bat to fight against coronavirus.Alongside

thumb

McGrath warns India ahead of Australia day-night Test

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has warned that Virat Kohli and his team will find it difficult to adjust when the play a day-night Test in Australia later this year."They [In

thumb

India likely to play day-night Test in Australia

Team India are likely to play a day-night Test match during their tour of Australia later this year, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources on Sunday."India

thumb

Warne proposes India-Australia 5-Test series

Australia's spin legend Shane Warne has piled up a proposal of a five-match Test series between India and Australia.[caption id="attachment_136871" align="aligncenter" width="1200"

thumb

Cricket Australia 'seriously considering' four-day Tests

Adhering the growing drive to curtail cricket's longest format, Cricket Australia (CA) stated they are in a serious note of consideration for playing four-day Test matches.Cricket

thumb

Watch: David Warner plays rock-paper-scissors with Joe Burns

During the time that wet outfield caused a slight delay in the start of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval, Aussie openers David Warner and Joe Burns w

