Dawlat Zadran News
Four wounded in grenade blast during match in Kabul Stadium
A grenade explosion occurredduring a T20 match at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan.Four people were injured.The explosion took place in thestands of the spect
Afghanistan aim for semifinal spot in the upcoming World Cup
Senior Afghanistan players have acknowledged the captain change in front of the World Cup and the rise of the players like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman has raised Afghanistan
Zadran set to miss Bangladesh T20Is
Afghanistan fast bowler Dawlat Zadran has been ruled out of the Bangladesh T20I series due to knee injury. He is also set to miss their inaugural Test against India from June 14-18
Zadran's hat-trick paved Afghan's way to win against Windies
Pacer Dawlat Zadran claimed a hat-trick as Afghanistan rendered strong footmark ahead of the 2019 World Cup qualifiers. The Asian side strangled two time world cup champion West In
Mashrafe, the 2nd most economical bowler
Bangladesh ODI captain, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is one of those players whose inclusion in the team, often raises question by a group of the Bangladeshi fans, despite of his brilliant