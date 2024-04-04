
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Dawid Malan News
thumb

"I'm good enough and young enough to do it" - Dawid Malan

The English left handed top order batter Dawid Malan is looking to participating in the upcoming T20 world cup which commences from 1st June in the USA and West Indies. Dawid Malan

thumb

Tomorrow could be the last game of cricket for England: Malan

The ongoing ICC ODI World Cup isalmost at its end. Three teams have already reached the semi-finals. Eliminationshave been confirmed for four groups. Among the remaining three team

thumb

I'm just hungry: Dawid Malan after his scintillating 140-run innings

England beat Bangladesh by a hugemargin of 137 runs in their second match. After losing by 9 wickets against NewZealand in the first match, the English turned around to win the mat

thumb

Malan says experience of BPL helps him to succeed against Bangladesh

In the second match of the WorldCup, Bangladesh lost to England by a big margin of 137 runs. The Tigers seemedcompletely out of touch in the match. Batting first, England put up a

thumb

"If you judge someone with two innings, then Malan would not be playing this game as well"

Bangladesh faced a heavy defeatagainst England in their second match of the ODI World Cup. Opener Tanzid HasanTamim failed in Bangladesh’s both matches.Many were unhappy with thein

thumb

Dawid Malan creates multiple records against Bangladesh

England batter Dawid Malan has seta new record by becoming the player with the most one-day internationalcenturies in the fewest innings played.Malan hit his 6th centuryagainst Ban

thumb

Malan masterclass before Reece Topley's 4 fer steamroll Bangladesh by 137 runs

England have steamrolled Bangladesh by 137 runs on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan's outstanding 140 aided by Root's majestic 82 helped England post an indomitable tota

thumb

Malan masterclass takes England to a mountainous 364

England have posted a massive 364 on the board on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan smacked a glorious 140, while Root aided him with his blitzkrieg 82 which helped Engla

thumb

ICC reveals the Player of the Month nominees for September 2023

Two Indian stars and a consistent England batsman have made the shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for September 2023.The International Cricket Council (ICC) ann

thumb

Mohammad Siraj regains the number one ODI rank

India’s pace ace Mohammad Siraj became the number 1 ODI bowler yet again. His rampage spell [6-21] against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final dismantled the hosts for a measly 50, whi

thumb

Malan, Moeen star in England's series clinching victory

England thumped Kiwis by 100 runs in the 4th match to secure the ODI series by 3-1 on Saturday (16th September) at Lord's, London. Dawid Malan's excellent hundred followed by Moeen

thumb

Ben Stokes' career best ODI knock dismantles New Zealand by 181 runs

England thumped New Zealand by 181 runs on Thursday (14th September) at the Oval, London. Ben Stokes' career best 182 and Dawid Malan's classy 96 helped England post a mammoth 368

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.