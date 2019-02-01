
David Richardson News
thumb

T20 WC 2020: World wants India vs Pakistan final, says ICC CEO

Cricket fans must have seen the intriguing schedule for the 2020 T20 World Cup which was announced earlier this week. The contest contains 12 teams that would battle it out against

thumb

India not at risk of losing 'hosting rights' for WC 2023: ICC CEO

The relationship between India and International Cricket Council (ICC) was in turmoil when the nation almost lost the hosting rights for the upcoming ICC events- 2021 Champions Tro

thumb

"India well-behaved team" says ICC CEO

CEO of International Cricket Council David Richardson complemented Indian Cricket team as a well behaved team in all the aspects.[caption id="attachment_114822" align="aligncenter"

