David Moore News
Bangladesh 'A' team likely to tour Australia in September
Along with the national team, theBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has continued to keep the Bangladesh 'A' teambusy. Bangladesh 'A' team will tour Australia next month i.e. in Septem
Corey Collymore signs new contract, BCB finding replacement for Arshad Khan
The camp of the BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) high-performance (HP) unit is going on without a pacebowling coach and spin bowling coach. Pace bowling coach Corey Collymore'sarrival
GPS technology to be added in Bangladesh cricket
David Moore wants to takeBangladesh cricket forward by keeping pace with modern cricket. That is why hehas given Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) a long-term plan.Cricket boards in A
Bangladesh appoint David Moore as the Head of Programs
David Moore has been appointed asthe Head of Programs of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The 58-year-oldAustralian has signed a two-year contract with BCB which starts next mon