Dav Whatmore News
Fortune Barishal named Dav Whatmore as head coach
Popular coach Dave Whatmore willbe seen as the coach of Fortune Barishal in the upcoming season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Whatmore also coached the Bangladesh national
Dhammika Prasad among three shortlisted for Nepal head coach post
Former Sri Lankan fast bowlerDhammika Prasad is now one of the three coaches shortlisted for the headcoach of the Nepal cricket team.According to the highly placedsources in CAN (C
Whatmore quits coaching job at Nepal for family reasons
Dav Whatmore, who holds therecord of coaching number of international and domestic teams has taken a harddecision to leave the coaching of the Nepal team. whatmore"Yes indeed, it w
Khadka will be sadly missed, says Nepal coach Dav Whatmore
Paras Khadka, who has announcedhis retirement from international cricket will be solely missed on the field ofplay, believes Nepal coach Dav Whatmore. On Tuesday, the 33-year-oldal
Whatmore in demand to coach at LPL
Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup winning coach Dav Whatmore is ‘most likely’ to be coaching one the five teams in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).According to the sources, at least the tw
Shakib, Sangakkara in Whatmore's best Test XI
Former Bangladesh head coach Dav Whatmore has picked Shakib Al Hasan in his best Test XI. The XI is based on the teams he played for and coached.Whatmore, who had a short internati
Dav Whatmore won't be joining Lanka Premier League
Sri Lanka-born Australian coach Dav Whatmore is the other high profile coach to have pulled out from the Lanka Premier League (LPL), it is reliably learnt.[caption id="attachment_1
Whatmore excited to return to Sri Lanka for LPL
Sri Lanka-born Australian coach Dav Whatmore can't wait to join the Colombo Kings team for the forthcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be played in Hambantota from November 27.Sp
RCB will dominate this IPL believes Dav Whatmore
Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is the balanced team who will dominate the 13th edition of Indian premier League ( IPL) which w
