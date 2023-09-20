
Dav Whatmore News
Fortune Barishal named Dav Whatmore as head coach

Popular coach Dave Whatmore willbe seen as the coach of Fortune Barishal in the upcoming season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Whatmore also coached the Bangladesh national

Dhammika Prasad among three shortlisted for Nepal head coach post

Former Sri Lankan fast bowlerDhammika Prasad is now one of the three coaches shortlisted for the headcoach of the Nepal cricket team.According to the highly placedsources in CAN (C

Whatmore quits coaching job at Nepal for family reasons

Dav Whatmore, who holds therecord of coaching number of international and domestic teams has taken a harddecision to leave the coaching of the Nepal team. whatmore"Yes indeed, it w

Khadka will be sadly missed, says Nepal coach Dav Whatmore

Paras Khadka, who has announcedhis retirement from international cricket will be solely missed on the field ofplay, believes Nepal coach Dav Whatmore. On Tuesday, the 33-year-oldal

Whatmore in demand to coach at LPL

Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup winning coach Dav Whatmore is ‘most likely’ to be coaching one the five teams in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).According to the sources, at least the tw

Shakib, Sangakkara in Whatmore's best Test XI

Former Bangladesh head coach Dav Whatmore has picked Shakib Al Hasan in his best Test XI. The XI is based on the teams he played for and coached.Whatmore, who had a short internati

LPL 2020: Afridi's arrival to be delayed

Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi's arrival to Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be delayed by a few days. The 40-year-old Afridi has been bought by the Galle Gla

Dav Whatmore won't be joining Lanka Premier League

Sri Lanka-born Australian coach Dav Whatmore is the other high profile coach to have pulled out from the Lanka Premier League (LPL), it is reliably learnt.[caption id="attachment_1

Whatmore excited to return to Sri Lanka for LPL

Sri Lanka-born Australian coach Dav Whatmore can't wait to join the Colombo Kings team for the forthcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be played in Hambantota from November 27.Sp

RCB will dominate this IPL believes Dav Whatmore

Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is the balanced team who will dominate the 13th edition of Indian premier League ( IPL) which w

Former Sri Lanka cricketer 'shows interest' to coach Ranji Trophy team

Sri Lanka's World Cup winning team member Asanka Gurusinha has shown interest to coach India's one of the Ranji Trophy teams. According to the sources here, he is believed to have

Saliva banned but old habits hard to die

Anil Kumble-led ICC's cricket committee has banned the use of saliva on ball. The suggestion has come from ICC's four-member Medical Advisory Panel, which is being represented by D

