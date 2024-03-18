Darren Sammy News
Sammy says 'No' to Pakistan after Shane Watson
After Shane Watson now Darren Sammy also said no to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). For Pakistan's head coach slot, after Watson Sammy was PCB's second choice, who won two T20 world
Watson, Sammy the priority for Pakistan's vacant head coach role
Pakistan cricket is going throughthe biggest change in the memory. From the captain, coaching staff, and selectorsto the president of the cricket board, there has been a change. Th
Darren Sammy reveals the real reason behind India's failure in the T20 World Cup
Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has stated that one of the main reasons for India's failure in the T20 mega events is that its players do not compete in T20 leagues other t
Darren Sammy receives his Sitara-e-Pakistan award for the services of pakistan
Former West India captain Daren Sammy was officially awarded the Sitara-i-Pakistan for his contributions to reviving cricket in the country.The former Peshawar Zalmi captain took t
Sammy furious over Wisden India for racism approach
Two time T20 WC Winner Darren Sammy has slammed Wisden India for racial expressions on English Cricketer Chris Jordan.Sammy furious over Wisden India for racism actWisden India pub
Full list of commentators for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
The seventh edition of the ICCT20 World Cup is set to begin today (October 17). The International CricketCouncil (ICC), the governing body of world cricket, has released a commenta
Pollard and Danushka have 'mutual respect' for each other, claims CWI president
Danushka Gunathilaka 'Obstructing the field' dismissal may have divided the cricket world but according to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt, the home team cap
I'm a very proud black man & no other human can make me feel less: Sammy
Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy insisted that he is a proud man to be among the black community and nothing will made him feel less. The former skipper urged that the racis
Sammy decides to forgive Ishant, after he apologized
Former West Indies all-rounder has been very active about racism in cricket for last few days. After the initiation of BLM movement, as the first cricketer he came up with the raci
Sammy believes bouncer rules was made to limit the success of black teams
After the merciless killing of a black guy in USA, there has been raising voice against racism in every corner of the World. Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy raises his voic
Gayle cried in Sachin's farewell match
Former India opener Sachin Tendulkar is one of the best batsmen in the history of world cricket. He played in international cricket for the last time on 15 November 2013, making th
'West Indian stars like Sammy are treated like kings in Pakistan'
The death of George Floyd, an African-American who was tortured by a white police officer, has sparked outrage around the world against racism. This influence is also felt in crick