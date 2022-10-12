Danni Wyatt News
Five England cricketers reprimanded for racist social media posts
Five cricketers, including AzeemRafiq and ex-Yorkshire captain and head coach Andrew Gale, have been foundguilty by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) of racist behavior. Addi
Wyatt, Ecclestone put defending champions England in final
Defending champions England will face arch-rivals Australia in the final of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after they beat South Africa in the second semi-final in Christch