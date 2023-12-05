Daniel Sams News
Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat
Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu
Delhi Bulls beat Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets to record third consecutive win
Delhi Bulls produced yet anothersuperlative allround show to down Bangla Tigers by seven wickets in the 13thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They strangled
Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams named 2023 Vitality Blast Player of the Year
With his dominant performancethroughout the 2023 Vitality Blast, Daniel Sams has been named thecompetition's Player of the Year. The Essex all-rounder had a wonderfulVitality Blast
Essex re-signs Daniel Sams for the Vitality T20 Blast
In a significant turn of events, English club Essex have enlisted the services of famed Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast 2023.Essex Cricket are delighted to ann
Sydney Thunder all out for 15- lowest total in T20 history
Sydney Thunder were bowled outfor an unbelievable 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League(BBL), a record low in a professional Twenty20 match.Adelaide won by 124 r
Warner, Marsh, Stoinis, Starc back in Australia squad
Australia have announced thesquad for the two-match T20I series against West Indies at home starting nextweek. The players who have missed the recently-concluded India tour returne
Kohli, Suryakumar helps India to seal T20I series 2-1
India have sealed the three-matchT20I series by 2-1 beating Australia by 6 wickets in the last T20I on Sunday(September 25) in Hyderabad. Cameron Green, Tim David’s fifties went in
Daniel Sams joins RCB bio-bubble after testing negative for coronavirus
In the latest development, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore's bio-bubble on Saturday after testing negative for COVID-19. It has been learn
IPL 2021: RCB all-rounder Daniel Sams tests positive for coronavirus
In what comes as a big blow to Royal Challengers Bangalore's title campaign, their all-rounder Daniel Sams has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sydney Thund
Watch: Daniel Sams hits 4 sixes in penultimate over in BBL
Sydney Thunder secured their first victory this season by defeating Brisbane Heat at Manuka Oval in Canberra. They collect three important points and on the other side of the coin,
Watch: Nick Larkin absolutely steals a single in BBL
Perth Scorchers are the most successful franchise in the history of the Big Bash League as they won two titles to their name. Sydney Sixers were the winners of the previous edition
Starc out of T20I series against India
Australian star fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn his name from Australia squad and for this he’ll miss the last two matches of Dettol T20I series against India. He dropped