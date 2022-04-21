Dane van Niekerk News
Root named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world
England's departing Test captainJoe Root has been named the World's Leading Cricketer in the 2022 edition ofWisden Cricketers' Almanack, which was released on Thursday.Root is the
SA Captain Dane Van Niekerk is excluded from the 2022 ICC Women's CWC
South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has picked up an injury and will be out for at least three months. She will also miss the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.Ahead of the 2022
Oval Invincibles Women, Southern Brave Men crowned Hundred champions
Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave have won the inaugural men's and women's Hundred finals respectively.At Lord's, Dane van Niekerk's Oval Invincibles outplayed Southern Brave by
SA captains fear suspension from T20 World Cup
In a joint statement, South Africa Cricketers' Association (SACA) and the national team captains have expressed their concerns over government's threat to intervene the cricket boa
Two South African women cricketers tie the knot
South Africa women's team captain Dane van Niekerk tied the knot with fast bowling all-rounder Marizanne Kapp on July 7. These two women cricketers have known each other for a long