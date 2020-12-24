
Dambulla Viiking News
thumb

Oshado Fernando recovering well: Likely to begin batting practice soon

Sri Lankan batsman Oshado Fernando is well on his recovery path, according to the team manager and selector on tour-Ashantha de Mel.Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Pre

thumb

Dambulla players send condolence messages to their fast-bowling coach

Dambulla Viiking team members sent heart-felt condolence messages to their fast-bowling coach Chamila Gamage, who lost his father on Friday."Yes, it was indeed very sad news and we

thumb

Ramith Rambukwella replaces Aftab Alam in LPL 2020

The Dambulla Viiking team has added Ramith Rambukwella in the squad for the ongoing season of Lanka Premier League (LPL).The 29-year old opening batsman, Rambukwella, who can also

thumb

Two more players leave LPL

Not long after the departure of Shahid Afridi (Galle Gladiators) and Aftab Alam (Dambulla Viiking) from the Lanka Premier League (LPL), two more players are scheduled to leave the

thumb

Afridi, Aftab out of LPL 2020

There has not been any good news for Galle Gladiators. Their captain, Shahid Afridi, who joined the squad late because of his 9-month old youngest daughter's illness, is leaving th

thumb

Fernando likely to be fit for South Africa tour

Sri Lanka's opening batsman Oshada Fernando is likely to be fit enough to travel with the national team to South Africa.On Saturday in the match against the Kandy Tuskers team, the

thumb

No second Super Over in LPL 2020

There won't be a Second Super Over in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Farveez Maharoof, the former cricketer and the media official of the Kandy Tuskers team.The first

thumb

LPL 2020: Shanaka appointed as Dambulla Viking captain

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been appointed as the captain of the Dambulla Viking team for this year’s Lanka Premier League (LPL) starting from tomorrow (November 26).Ho

thumb

LPL 2020: Dambulla to decide their captain, Shanaka in contention

Head coach Owais Shah and the team management will decide the captain of the Dambulla Viiking team in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Roscoe Thattil, the team's Commun

thumb

Owais Shah replaces Jon Lewis as Dambulla coach

Sri Lanka's former batting coach Jon Lewis, who was to join the Dambulla team for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) as its Head Coach, has been replaced by the franchise's new owners,

