Dambulla Viiking News
Oshado Fernando recovering well: Likely to begin batting practice soon
Sri Lankan batsman Oshado Fernando is well on his recovery path, according to the team manager and selector on tour-Ashantha de Mel.Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Pre
Dambulla players send condolence messages to their fast-bowling coach
Dambulla Viiking team members sent heart-felt condolence messages to their fast-bowling coach Chamila Gamage, who lost his father on Friday."Yes, it was indeed very sad news and we
Ramith Rambukwella replaces Aftab Alam in LPL 2020
The Dambulla Viiking team has added Ramith Rambukwella in the squad for the ongoing season of Lanka Premier League (LPL).The 29-year old opening batsman, Rambukwella, who can also
Two more players leave LPL
Not long after the departure of Shahid Afridi (Galle Gladiators) and Aftab Alam (Dambulla Viiking) from the Lanka Premier League (LPL), two more players are scheduled to leave the
Afridi, Aftab out of LPL 2020
There has not been any good news for Galle Gladiators. Their captain, Shahid Afridi, who joined the squad late because of his 9-month old youngest daughter's illness, is leaving th
Fernando likely to be fit for South Africa tour
Sri Lanka's opening batsman Oshada Fernando is likely to be fit enough to travel with the national team to South Africa.On Saturday in the match against the Kandy Tuskers team, the
No second Super Over in LPL 2020
There won't be a Second Super Over in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Farveez Maharoof, the former cricketer and the media official of the Kandy Tuskers team.The first
LPL 2020: Shanaka appointed as Dambulla Viking captain
Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been appointed as the captain of the Dambulla Viking team for this year’s Lanka Premier League (LPL) starting from tomorrow (November 26).Ho
LPL 2020: Dambulla to decide their captain, Shanaka in contention
Head coach Owais Shah and the team management will decide the captain of the Dambulla Viiking team in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Roscoe Thattil, the team's Commun
Owais Shah replaces Jon Lewis as Dambulla coach
Sri Lanka's former batting coach Jon Lewis, who was to join the Dambulla team for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) as its Head Coach, has been replaced by the franchise's new owners,