Cuttack News
Gayle arrives to play for Gujarat Giants in Legends League cricket

Legends League Cricket 2022 has almost reached its business end stage. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle has landed in India to take LLC by storm as he would be playing for Gujarat Giants to

Legends League cricket final to be played in Cuttack on 5th October

Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host the Legends League Cricket (LLC) title match on October 5, organizers announced on Friday. Organizers claimed that the league received a good

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.