CSA Global T20 League News
BCB not worried about Shakib, Litton's workload management talk
2023 is the year of ODI WorldCup. Everyone is concerned about the biggest tournament in the world ofcricket. In order to keep the cricketers injury-free before the World Cup, theis
Global T20 League turns out as Mzansi Super League
The much awaited T20 Global League has been retermed by Cricket South Africa to Mzansi Super League.The newly named franchise T20 league of South Africa will now kick start from No
CSA desperate to fill up the gap left by Global T20 League
Following the embarrassing postponement of T20 Global League, Cricket South Africa are now desperately looking for some sked to fill up the hole left out in the schedule during Nov
CSA postpones Global T20 League
The inaugural season of the Cricket South Africa’s Global T20 League has been postponed up to November 2018. The proposed league was scheduled to begin on November 3 this year. [বা
CSA to suffer huge loss from Global T20 League
Instead of yielding financial benediction, Cricket South Africa will have to endure a big pecuniary loss from the inaugural domestic T20 league in the country, termed as the Global
CSA CEO hopes Indians will play in Global T20 League
The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) doesn’t allow its players to participate in any other league other than their own Indian Premier League. However, Cricket South Africa's CEO
Global T20 League hampers proceedings of BPL-5
Due to the inclusion of a number of players in this year’s Global T20 League to be held at South Africa the Bangladesh Premier League franchises have become disappointed because th
90 foreign cricketers drafted for Global T20 League
For the inaugural draft of the Global T20 League in South Africa, 90 foreign cricketers have been enlisted of where Pakistan’s former star Shahid Afridi and Caribbean maestro Chris
BPL-5 to commence from Sylhet instead of Dhaka
The fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), in accordance with a new decision of the BPL Governing Council, will be taken place in Sylhet instead of capital Dhaka.The
BPL-5 schedule changed for Big Bash and Global T20 League
The fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was scheduled to start from November 4 but schedules have been changed after the meeting of BPL Governing Council on Monday
IPL-PSL owners own four CSA T20 League teams
The owners of the eight teams of Cricket South Africa Global T20 League have been revealed. Four franchises have been owned by IPL and PSL owners including bollywood superstar Shah