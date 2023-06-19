Cricket South Africa News
Bavuma, Markram, Miller dominate CSA awards nominess list
The nominees for the annual CSAAwards have been announced by Cricket South Africa in recognition of 'A Summerto Celebrate' from the 2022-23 season. Among the men's nominees for the
Cricket South Africa announce men's contract list for 2023-24
Cricket South Africa announced their central contracts for 2023-24 with a roster of 20 players on Saturday 11 March.Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the core contracts for
Warne to be honoured at Boxing Day Test at MCG, players will wear floppy hats
The names of legends are nevererased. Australia's spin bowling legend Shane Warne has not been forgotten bythe country's cricket even after so long. Almost nine months have passed
CSA reviews South Africa's elimination in T20 World Cup
Cricket South Africa will assess the performance of the South Africa men's national team at the T20 World Cup after being eliminated in the group stage following a shock defeat to
South Africa's newest T20 league name as SA20
Cricket South Africa (CSA)'s new T20 franchise league was known as the 'SA20'. In a virtual press conference, league commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also
CSA T20 League: Lance Klusener select as a Head coach of Durban franchise
Former South Africa all-rounder, who also coached the Afghanistan national team, Lance Klusener will become the new head coach of the Durban franchise, which was bought by the owne
CSA T20 League: Lance Klusener select as a Head coach of Durban franchise
Former South Africa all-rounder, who also coached the Afghanistan national team, Lance Klusener will become the new head coach of the Durban franchise, which was bought by the owne
Graeme Smith lead the CSA's new T20 league
Graeme Smith, South Africa's former captain and opening batsman, will oversee CSA's new T20 league, which is due to start in January and February next year."Smith brings tremendous
Venues finalised for South Africa v Bangladesh series
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced revised fixtures and venues for the two-Test and three-ODI series against Bangladesh.Bangladesh are set to tour South Africa after four yea
Won't announce any official retirement: Morris
South African all-rounder Chris Morris has informed his International Career is almost done. He will now tend to focus in the Domestic Cricket and Twenty/20 Leagues.Won't announce
South Africa to host Bangladesh in 2022
Bangladesh will play two World Test Championship games and three ODI Super League games in South Africa according to the home calendar of Cricket South Africa.Cricket South Africa
Nortje bags four in CSA 2020-21 awards
South African right-arm fast bowler Anrich Nortje bagged four awards to his name in the annual CSA 2020-21 awards.South African right-arm fast bowler is having a great time in Sout