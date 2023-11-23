
Cricket Austrlaia News
Cricket Australia announce PM's XI squad to face Pakistan

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel (NSP) have announced the men's squad for the Prime Minister's XI clash against Pakistan in Canberra

Cricket Australia name their best 11 of the 2023 ODI World Cup

Following the conclusion of the league phase of the ICC World Cup 2023, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced its team for the 2023 World Cup. Cricket Australia has appointed Virat

Australia announces strong squad for the ODI series against India

Australia announces their 16 men squad for the ODI series against India which starts aftermath the Border - Gavasker series, 17th match. Australia already lost the BG trophy. Both

CA renames Test Player of the Year award in honour of Shane Warne

The Australian Men's Test Player of the Year award has been renamed in honor of turning magician Shane Warne, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA

Lachlan Henderson steps down as chairman of Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia will have its fourth chairman in less than 18 months after Lachlan Henderson announced he will step down early next year after taking on a new role in the corpora

Tim Paine admits Cricket Australia disappointed him

HOBART: Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine believes Cricket Australia (CA) dumped him at home after the 'sexting scandal' involving him and a former Cricket Tasmania staffer a

