CPLT20 2018 News
Trinbago Knight Riders successfully defend CPL title
Trinbago Knight Riders have successfully defend their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title courtesy of Collin Munro's thunderstorm which led to a comfortable victory in the end aga
Mahmudullah hero in St Kitts' victory over Jamaica
Mahmudullah Riyad's magnificent quick firing 28 runs off just 11 deliveries helps St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to seal a 7-wicket victory over the former champion Jamaica Tallawahs
Bravo hits five sixes in an over in TKR's win
Dwayne Bravo has smashed five sixes in an over in Trinbago Knight Riders' 46-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in match 23 of Caribbean Premier League 2018 at Warner Park, B
Watch Pollard blitz gives St Lucia second win
St Lucia Stars skipper Kieron Pollard has hit 30 in an over to guide his side to an emphatic six-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in Gros Islet. This is St Lucia's second
Watch Smith stars as Barbados win cliff-hanger
Banned Australian player Steve Smith has put on an all-round display in his side Barbados Tridents dramatic 2-run victory over Jamaica Tallawahs in match 14 of CPL in Launderhill,
Watch Mahmudullah shines in Patriots' victory
Bangladeshi all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has played a vital role in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' massive win over St Lucia Stars in the 13th match of Caribbean Premier League at D
Pollard century ends Stars streak
Kieron Pollard's 53-ball ton has guided St Lucia Stars to a 38-run win over Barbadod Tridents in the 10th match of CPL 2018 at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. St
Bravo 94* powers magical run-chase
Darren Bravo's incredible hitting has given Trinbago Knight Riders a five-wicket win in run-fest against St Lucia Stars in the ninth match of Caribbean Premier League at Darren Sam
Jamaica maintain dominance over Patriots
Jamaica Tallawahs have sealed their third consecutive win of CPL 2018 after a thumping 47-run victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the eighth match at Sabina Park, Kingston,
Jamaica thrash as St Lucia woes continue
Jamaica Tallawahs' emphatic six-wicket victory has left St Lucia Stars winless for 14 consecutive matches. Jamaica have won their first game on their home soil, Sabina Park in King
Hetmyer heightened in Guyana's first win
The second match of the Caribbean Premier League 2018 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots showcased the antagonism between two premier batsman of the tw
Trinbago Knight Riders start CPL 2018 with 100 runs win
Trinbago Knight Riders delivered an all-inclusive statement beginning the Caribbean Premier League 2018 with a thumping 100 run win against St. Lucia Stars at the Queen’s Park Oval