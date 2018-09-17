
CPLT20 2018 News
thumb

Trinbago Knight Riders successfully defend CPL title

Trinbago Knight Riders have successfully defend their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title courtesy of Collin Munro's thunderstorm which led to a comfortable victory in the end aga

thumb

Mahmudullah hero in St Kitts' victory over Jamaica

Mahmudullah Riyad's magnificent quick firing 28 runs off just 11 deliveries helps St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to seal a 7-wicket victory over the former champion Jamaica Tallawahs

thumb

Bravo hits five sixes in an over in TKR's win

Dwayne Bravo has smashed five sixes in an over in Trinbago Knight Riders' 46-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in match 23 of Caribbean Premier League 2018 at Warner Park, B

thumb

Watch Pollard blitz gives St Lucia second win

St Lucia Stars skipper Kieron Pollard has hit 30 in an over to guide his side to an emphatic six-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in Gros Islet. This is St Lucia's second

thumb

Watch Smith stars as Barbados win cliff-hanger

Banned Australian player Steve Smith has put on an all-round display in his side Barbados Tridents dramatic 2-run victory over Jamaica Tallawahs in match 14 of CPL in Launderhill,

thumb

Watch Mahmudullah shines in Patriots' victory

Bangladeshi all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has played a vital role in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' massive win over St Lucia Stars in the 13th match of Caribbean Premier League at D

thumb

Pollard century ends Stars streak

Kieron Pollard's 53-ball ton has guided St Lucia Stars to a 38-run win over Barbadod Tridents in the 10th match of CPL 2018 at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. St

thumb

Bravo 94* powers magical run-chase

Darren Bravo's incredible hitting has given Trinbago Knight Riders a five-wicket win in run-fest against St Lucia Stars in the ninth match of Caribbean Premier League at Darren Sam

thumb

Jamaica maintain dominance over Patriots

Jamaica Tallawahs have sealed their third consecutive win of CPL 2018 after a thumping 47-run victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the eighth match at Sabina Park, Kingston,

thumb

Jamaica thrash as St Lucia woes continue

Jamaica Tallawahs' emphatic six-wicket victory has left St Lucia Stars winless for 14 consecutive matches. Jamaica have won their first game on their home soil, Sabina Park in King

thumb

Hetmyer heightened in Guyana's first win

The second match of the Caribbean Premier League 2018 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots showcased the antagonism between two premier batsman of the tw

thumb

Trinbago Knight Riders start CPL 2018 with 100 runs win

Trinbago Knight Riders delivered an all-inclusive statement beginning the Caribbean Premier League 2018 with a thumping 100 run win against St. Lucia Stars at the Queen’s Park Oval

