
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







CPLT20 2016 News
thumb

Shakib Al Hasan in CPL 2016

Shakib Al Hasan has finished his successful Hero Caribbean Premier League 2016 for Jamaica Tallawahs as his team are emerged winners of the tournament. Shakib took 12 wickets in 13

thumb

Watch Shakib grabs 2 wickets in CPL Final 2016

Chris Gayle-led team Jamaica Tallawahs have created history on Sunday by becoming the only team thus far to have won the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) twice. And on their way to s

thumb

Jamaica crowned CPL champions for the second time

World's best all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's team Jamaica Tallawahs have been crowned the champion of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament for the second time, as t

thumb

Watch Chris Gayle hits 54 off just 27 balls in CPL final

Shakib Al Hasan excelled with the ball in hand as his team Jamaica Tallawahs bundled Guyana Amazon Tallawahs out for a paltry total of 93 runs in the final clash of the Hero Caribb

thumb

Watch Jamaica&#039;s celebration in CPL Final 2016

World’s best all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's team Jamaica Tallawahs have been crowned the champion of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament for the second time, as t

thumb

Live: Shakib&#039;s Jamaica up against Guyana in CPL Final

World's number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's star-studded team Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2016 at

thumb

Watch: Russell gets massive blow on head

Last night was all about Andre Russell. He finished off the match by taking two wickets in the final over of the match. But before that, he also made a record breaking century with

thumb

Watch Shakib speaks to Danny Morrison during running match

World's number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took part in a 'on-the-mic' live chat with popular cricket commentator Danny Morrison right from the ground in midst of the ongoing m

thumb

Watch Shakib picks up 3 wickets in one over in CPL

World's number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has completed his 10 years in international cricket today, has also made the occasion a memorable one by his super on-field perf

thumb

Shakib, Russell star as Jamaica through to CPL Final

Shakib Al Hasan's Jamaica Tallawahs beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 19 runs according to the D/L method in the second playoff of the ongoing Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2016

thumb

LIVE: Russell ton takes Jamaica to 195/7

Raining sixes from Andre Russell powered Jamaica Tallawahs to a massive total of 195 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the all-important second playoff match of the ongoing Her

thumb

Jamaica take on Trinbago in qualifier 2

Jamaica Tallawahs will face Trinbago Knight Riders in the qualifier 2 of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2016. This match is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm local time on Friday,

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.