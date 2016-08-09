CPLT20 2016 News
Shakib Al Hasan in CPL 2016
Shakib Al Hasan has finished his successful Hero Caribbean Premier League 2016 for Jamaica Tallawahs as his team are emerged winners of the tournament. Shakib took 12 wickets in 13
Watch Shakib grabs 2 wickets in CPL Final 2016
Chris Gayle-led team Jamaica Tallawahs have created history on Sunday by becoming the only team thus far to have won the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) twice. And on their way to s
Jamaica crowned CPL champions for the second time
World's best all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's team Jamaica Tallawahs have been crowned the champion of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament for the second time, as t
Watch Chris Gayle hits 54 off just 27 balls in CPL final
Shakib Al Hasan excelled with the ball in hand as his team Jamaica Tallawahs bundled Guyana Amazon Tallawahs out for a paltry total of 93 runs in the final clash of the Hero Caribb
Watch Jamaica's celebration in CPL Final 2016
World’s best all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's team Jamaica Tallawahs have been crowned the champion of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament for the second time, as t
Live: Shakib's Jamaica up against Guyana in CPL Final
World's number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's star-studded team Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2016 at
Watch: Russell gets massive blow on head
Last night was all about Andre Russell. He finished off the match by taking two wickets in the final over of the match. But before that, he also made a record breaking century with
Watch Shakib speaks to Danny Morrison during running match
World's number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took part in a 'on-the-mic' live chat with popular cricket commentator Danny Morrison right from the ground in midst of the ongoing m
Watch Shakib picks up 3 wickets in one over in CPL
World's number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has completed his 10 years in international cricket today, has also made the occasion a memorable one by his super on-field perf
Shakib, Russell star as Jamaica through to CPL Final
Shakib Al Hasan's Jamaica Tallawahs beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 19 runs according to the D/L method in the second playoff of the ongoing Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2016
LIVE: Russell ton takes Jamaica to 195/7
Raining sixes from Andre Russell powered Jamaica Tallawahs to a massive total of 195 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the all-important second playoff match of the ongoing Her
Jamaica take on Trinbago in qualifier 2
Jamaica Tallawahs will face Trinbago Knight Riders in the qualifier 2 of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2016. This match is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm local time on Friday,