CPL 2018 News
Watch ICC bans Tabraiz Shamsi's mask celebration
The International Cricket Council (ICC) isn't really a fan of the South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's unique mask celebration as he has been informed to not do the celebration an
Patriots eliminated Tallawahs from CPL 2018
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots eliminated Jamaica Tallawahs from the Caribbean Premier League 2018.On Wednesday (September 13), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots went through a thrilling 2
Guyana Amazon Warriors finish second, to play in Qualifier 1
In the 30th match of the Caribbean Premier League, Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by 6 wickets.In the clash between table toppers of CPL 2018, Guyana Amazon
Tallawahs move to second spot with big win
In the 29th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2018, Jamaica Tallawahs comfortably defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 8 wickets.On Saturday (September 8), visiting Jamaica Talla
TKR scroll to seventh win in the season
Trinbago Knight Riders claimed their seventh win among nine games distressing Barbados Tridents by 9 runs.In the 28th match of the Caribbean Premier League, Trinbago showcased an a
Watch: Allen gives St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots breathtaking last-over win
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Tridents by two wickets in the 26th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018. Thus Bangladesh silent killer Mahmudullah Riyad
Watch: Mahmudullah's innings against Barbados Tridents
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Tridents by two wickets in the 26th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018. Thus Bangladesh silent killer Mahmudullah Riyad
Mahmudullah ends CPL mission with victory
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Tridents by two wickets in the 26th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018. Thus Bangladesh silent killer Mahmudullah Riyad
Live: St Kitts vs Jamaica, Match 26, CPL T20 2018
Bangladesh silent killer Mahmudullah Riyad is going to play his last match in the Caribbean Premier League 2018. His team, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, will play against Barbados
Bravo hits five sixes in an over in TKR's win
Dwayne Bravo has smashed five sixes in an over in Trinbago Knight Riders' 46-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in match 23 of Caribbean Premier League 2018 at Warner Park, B
Guyana secure easy win over Barbados
An unbeaten knock from Luke Ronchi helped Guyana Amazon Warriors secure a comfortable victory against Barbados Tridents in the 22nd match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).Havi
Rain ruins contest between Patriots and Stars in CPL 2018
The 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League 2018 has been called off without a ball being bowled between St. Lucia Stars and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.Rain at the Warner Park